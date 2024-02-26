Qatar’s Shura Council participates in Abu Dhabi Parliamentary Conference on WTO

The conference served as a platform for discussions on trade-related issues, climate change, and the implications of digital trade in the context of robust economies.

Qatar’s Shura Council engaged in discussions at the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO) held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The event ran parallel to the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, hosted by the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament.

Representing the Shura Council at the conference were members Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana and Umair bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

The conference served as a platform for discussions on trade-related issues, climate change, and the implications of digital trade in the context of robust economies.

The final document produced by the parliamentarians underscored the vital role of parliamentary involvement in fostering multilateral cooperation on trade matters.

The delegates highlighted the significance of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as a pivotal institution for enhancing the lives of people globally.

Acknowledging the challenges of the twenty-first century, they stressed the urgent need to reform the WTO to meet evolving expectations and effectively address contemporary issues.

The participants emphasised the necessity for the WTO to incorporate a robust and efficient parliamentary dimension.

They urged the organisation to equip the conference with the requisite tools, empowering it to play a more influential role in tandem with the WTO.