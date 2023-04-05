Qatar’s shooters aim to sharpen skills with 2024 Paris Olympics training camps

In last year’s 10th Asian Shooting Championship, Rashid Al-Athba outclassed Kuwait and the host country of Kazakhstan.

Qatar’s Rashid Saleh Al Athba will participate in a unique preparatory training programme for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Becoming the first Qatari shooter to qualify for the Paris Olympics, Al Athba will position himself in several international competitions to keep his shooting skills sharp.

These include the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which will take place this autumn and bring together more than 40 shooters from Qatar.

“We are fully prepared and ready for this session,” the Qatari shooter voiced ahead of the competition.

At the end of this month, Egypt’s World Cup Shotgun will fire off alongside the likes of 20 male and female shooters from Qatar.

In addition, 15 male and 15 female shooters from the Gulf state will participate in Tunisia’s Arab Archery championship, followed by the Qataris being hosted in the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun Baku, Azerbaijan.

Last October, Al-Athba booked a spot at Paris 2024 Olympics after capturing the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Shotgun Championships.

Held in Croatia, Al Athba scored a final tally of 28 behind America’s Vincent Hancock, who topped 35 points in the contest.

At 42 years old Al Athba will return to the Olympic stage for the third time after contesting the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The Qatari will aim to improve his performance at the Paris Olympics after finishing seventh at the 2012 Double Trap tournament.

Paris will kick off the multi-sport extravaganza on 26 July 2024, with over 10,000 athletes contending in 32 sports from over 200 nations partaking in 306 medal events.