Qatar’s Sheikha Moza attends opening of Middle East healthcare quality forum

On Saturday, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the chairperson of the Qatar Foundation, attended the opening of the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare forum.



The Minister for Public Health, Hanan Al Kuwari, joined the Qatari royal and delivered a speech at the event, outlining the immense strides the forum has made in positively transforming the Qatari health sector.



At the forum this year, the topics of discussion covered included quality and safety, population health, medical leadership and innovation, Applied Improvement and person-centred care.



Over 2,500 doctors, nurses, healthcare administrators, patient and family advisors, as well as other health professionals converged in the Qatar National Convention Centre to attend the event – both in person and remotely.



The forum, which is the biggest event of its kind in the region, is now in its tenth year. It was held in collaboration with the Hamad Medical Corporation and the U.S.-based Institute of Healthcare Improvement.

A decade of commitment to healthcare

In light of this milestone, the public health minister said during her speech: “Today we celebrate a decade of an inspiring, innovative and transformative collaboration… that transcended borders and systems and that has connected thousands of healthcare leaders and practitioners from across the world”.



Since 2013, the forum has served as a platform to equip healthcare professionals with the tools to excel in their fields, by developing strategies to continuously improve quality and safety standards.

This involves factoring in the diverse nature of the local population to improve society’s overall health.



To this end, Al Kuwari added during her speech: “Today we imagine together a future world where patient quality and safety always comes first and where the triple aim of better care, better health, and better cost are in balance resulting in healthier populations and a healthy workforce”.



The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) European Regional Director, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge and his colleague, the WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Hanan Balkhy attended this year’s event.



In the past decade, at least 26,000 people have attended the forum.

The initiative has further hosted 800 speakers from Qatar and abroad to share their expertise in upholding healthcare quality and safety standards in the region.