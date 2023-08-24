Qatar’s Sheikh Saud unanimously elected as FIBA president

Qatar was announced as the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 host earlier this year.

The XXII International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Congress has unanimously elected Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al-Thani as the new president for the upcoming 2023-2027 cycle.

The election was held ahead of the start of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

إنتخاب الشيخ سعود بن علي آل ثاني رئيساً للإتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة (فيبا) في الفترة من 2023 الى 2027 وجاء ذلك في اجتماع الجمعية العمومية للاتحاد الدولي في العاصمة الفلبينية (مانيلا) pic.twitter.com/ptXQDOliSg — Qatar Basketball FD (@qatarbf) August 23, 2023

“It is a great honour to take over this responsibility: for me, for my country of Qatar, and for our continent of Asia. I now represent the interests of all 212 National Federations across all five regions,” Sheikh Saud said.

“Basketball is a global sport and this is our most important strength. I can only make one promise today, and that is that I will work hard with the leaders of FIBA and the entire Central Board for the good of basketball and for the good of FIBA,” he added.

The Qatari chief was previously the FIBA Vice President and has been the President of FIBA Asia since 2002.

Holding positions as President of the Qatar Basketball Federation and Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Saud’s appointment comes ahead of the country hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027.

FIBA awarded the rights to Qatar after an “impressive” bid to make it the first country to host the event in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“FIBA’s Central Board were impressed by the bid and particularly the elements around the compact geographical nature, unique flexibility with tournament venue scheduling to better serve the fans, as well as an emphasis on sustainability,” FIBA said upon the announcement of Qatar’s hosting.

“With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other,” FIBA added.

Held between 27 August and 12 September 2027, Qatar’s edition of the tournament would be the third to feature 32 teams.