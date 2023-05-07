Qatar’s second Sudan flight delivers aid, airlifts dozens of evacuees

Qatar’s essential deliveries to Sudan comes as part of an air bridge to the conflict-ridden country.

The second Qatari aid flight to Sudan landed in Port Sudan Airport on Saturday, delivering tonnes of aid for humanitarian assistance as fighting between the warring despite announced “preliminary talks” in Jeddah.

The Amiri Air Force aircraft took off carrying more than 22 tonnes worth of medical aid, marking the second of at least six other essential deliveries expected to be delivered as part of an air bridge to Sudan.

Saturday’s delivery was provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society, the Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity.

The aircraft returned to Doha with 61 residents of Qatar onboard, bringing the total number of those evacuated by the Gulf state to 229 so far.

Doha also welcomed a major development in the ongoing Sudan conflict that confirms the steps for initial talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah.

Qatar said it hopes such a step would pave the way toward a permanent and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

The Gulf nation has also stressed its commitment to stability, development, and prosperity in Sudan, and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and seek peaceful solutions to the conflict.

Envoys from two Sudanese military factions led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo were sent to Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks aimed at solidifying a fragile ceasefire after weeks of intense fighting that has led to hundreds of deaths and pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

The talks, set to take place in the coastal city of Jeddah, mark the first such negotiations between the two sides since clashes erupted on 15 April.

The discussion were prompted by concerted efforts from Riyadh and other international powers to pressure the warring factions in Sudan to come to the negotiating table, sources reported to the Associated Press.

While the identities of the sources remain anonymous, they include two high-ranking military officials and one individual from the paramilitary opposition.

Although no timeframe was given for the talks, the international community has expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations, which represent a vital first step in potentially restoring peace and stability to Sudan.

‘Years-long political turmoil’

The talks in Jeddah come at a critical time for Sudan, which has been grappling with a years-long political turmoil that has in recent weeks sparked some of the worst violence in decades.

Shelling and crossfire between the conflicting parties has forced thousands of civilians to flee for safety, many of whom have headed for the borders in a desperate bid to flee the country.

Global efforts have shifted away from the capital and set up evacuation operations in Port Sudan.

At least 550 people have been killed in the ongoing battle for power between the two parties.

Qatar evacuates dozens

Over the weekend, Doha News travelled with the Amiri Air Force as it launched its first of a number of evacuation flights from the conflict-stricken country.

A flight loaded with some 50 tonnes of aid landed in Port Sudan on Friday before taking on around 170 people that were stranded in Sudan, marking Qatar’s first such operation since violence roared in the country.

Residents of Qatar as well as citizens of “friendly nations” were transported onboard an Amiri air force aircraft that landed in Port Sudan on Friday evening.