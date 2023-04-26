Qatar’s search and rescue forces honoured by Turkey for earthquake response

The tragic earthquake took the lives of over 50,000 people last February.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday recognised Qatar’s efforts in helping his people during the tragic February earthquakes that left thousands dead.

The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) was honoured by the president for their efforts in search and rescue operations and humanitarian support in the aftermath of the earthquake disaster.

The ceremony, held at the presidential complex in Ankara, saw Assistant Commander of the Lekhwiya Force for Logistics and Administration, and Commander of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group Lt. Col. Mubarak Sherida Al Kaabi receiving the Medal of Supreme Sacrifice from the Turkish President.

The award ceremony comes months after the deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on 6 February, the worst to strike the region in a century.

The catastrophe displaced tens of thousands of people in both countries and killed nearly 50,000 people. It also caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, leaving many homeless and in dire need of humanitarian support.

Qatar’s rescue efforts

Qatar quickly mobilised to assist Turkish and global forces responding to the disaster in February.

Just hours after the initial earthquake, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a phone call with Turkish President Erdogan, in which he expressed his condolences to the people of Turkey.

Immediately after the quakes, the Gulf state quickly dispatched a search and rescue team from Lekhwiya – Qatar’s internal security force – and donated tonnes of much-needed aid.

The team worked alongside local authorities and other international rescue teams to locate and evacuate victims from under the rubble.

Qatar’s amir also ordered the launch of an air bridge to Turkey fully equipped with field hospitals, relief aid, mobile houses, and tents among other essential rescue equipment. He was also the first leader to visit the country following the disaster, last month.

Days later, the amir donated 50 million QAR ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television as part of the Oun and Sanad campaign, which successfully gathered 168,015,836 QAR (around $19 million).

Lekhwiya has a long history of providing humanitarian support and search and rescue operations in disaster-hit regions across the world. The group has previously provided assistance in Haiti, Nepal, and Indonesia, among other countries.