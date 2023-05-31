Qatar’s ‘resilient’ real estate sector sees subtle market correction: ValueStrat

Qatar’s real estate sector has experienced substantial growth in Q1 2023, reflecting a dynamic and resilient market despite the global economic landscape.

Qatar’s resilient real estate market has shown resilience amid a slight market correction, renowned real estate advisory firm ValueStrat said.

The Gulf state’s real estate market for Q1 of 2023 was found to show a period of subtle market correction, with the Value Price Index (VPI) registering a marginal 0.2% decrease compared to the previous quarter, the report said.

Such a slight correction isn’t a cause for alarm but rather is often a healthy sign, allowing the market to stabilise and provide more sustainable growth opportunities.

Diving deeper into specific property types and locations, the apartments segment revealed a minor price deflation of 0.8%. This correction was more pronounced in high-end locations like The Pearl and West Bay Lagoon.

Conversely, the emerging Lusail city resisted the trend, presenting a mild increase of 0.4% in apartment prices.

The villa market echoed the same pattern of subtle correction, with an absence of significant price fluctuation over the quarter. There were slight gains in areas like Al Khor and Al Thumama, countering mild decreases in regions like West Bay Lagoon and Al Dafna.

The commercial real estate sector, on the other hand, showed signs of stability, with prime office and retail spaces in high demand.

Msheireb Downtown and Lusail City, key commercial districts, exhibited vibrant leasing activities, implying that commercial real estate is in a positive state of correction, allowing for fairer prices and healthier investment.

Notably, the overall health and resilience of the Qatari economy posted an 8% year-on-year GDP increase by Q4 2022.

The population growth, crossing 3 million in March 2023, and the government’s hefty spending plan of QAR 199 billion for 2023 – a substantial part of which is allocated to infrastructure projects – all signal a market that is ripe for investment and has room for growth.

These indicators of market correction, coupled with the Qatari economy’s overall health, reveal a property market that is not just surviving but thriving, even amidst global economic challenges, Valustrat suggested.

Such data highlights the potential for the future of Qatar’s real estate sector.