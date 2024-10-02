Qatar’s Red Crescent launches Warm Winter campaign

The campaign aims to deliver essential winter supplies to vulnerable communities, particularly in conflict zones such as Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Warm Winter Campaign for 2024-2025 under the slogan “Their Warmth Is Our Duty”.

The initiative focuses on providing essential winter aid to vulnerable populations as colder weather sets in.

The campaign will implement 40 projects across 13 countries, aiming to support 179,000 people, including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and low-income families.

With the arrival of winter’s cold weather, many of these individuals face heightened risks of hunger, illness, and lack of resources.

During a press conference, QRCS Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi encouraged donors to contribute to this cause, highlighting the humanitarian duty of providing food, shelter, heating, and medical care to those in need.

Al Emadi also pointed out the ongoing challenges in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that part of the campaign’s resources will be directed toward relief efforts in these areas.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Bishri, Director of Communication and Fundraising at QRCS, provided more details on the campaign.

“The campaign allocates 15 million riyals ($4m approximately) to assist those in need, particularly in conflict-affected areas such as Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen, which are currently experiencing severe floods and torrents,” he said.

The initiative will deliver various forms of aid, including winter clothing, blankets, food parcels, medical supplies, and heating oil, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as students, patients, infants, orphans, and the elderly.

The aid will be distributed through QRCS’s offices abroad, working in coordination with local partners and other National Societies.

Donations to support the campaign can be made through QRCS’s website, donor service hotlines, home collection services, or bank transfers.