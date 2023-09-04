Al Meera has yet to comment on the circulating posts.

Social media users in Qatar have succeeded in helping an expat worker at an Al Meera branch extend his employment contract.

The act of kindness went viral on social media after a Snapchat user called on the community to help rally around the elderly man.

شكرا جمعية الميرة في الوكرة على التفاعل وع طرح أحد الاخوة فالسناب بخصوص أحد العاملين وجزاكم الله خير @AlMeeraQatar pic.twitter.com/QMwkux2n9d — عبدالرحمن بن سعود 🇶🇦 (@absqtr86) September 3, 2023

“A call to Al Meera for this respectable man[…] The three-month contract for this imam and a worker of your corporation has expired. I hope you extend his contract as he has no family here nor in his home country,” the Snapchat user posted.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the smiling elderly man inside the Al Wakra branch of the major supermarket chain.

On Sunday, a second image made the rounds online.

“Congratulations on the extension, mudeer kabeer (big boss),” the new post read alongside a photo of the worker holding a rose with a congratulatory card.

While Al Meera has yet to publicly comment on the matter, social media users across Qatar have celebrated the update in his status.

“Thank you Al Meera Association in Al Wakrah for the response and for the effort of the brothers on Snapchat about one of the workers, may God reward you well,” a Qatari social media user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He deserves it,” another user said.