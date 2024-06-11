Qatar’s private sector exports reach $685m in first quarter of 2024

The Netherlands, India, and Oman are among the top 10 countries to receive Qatari private sector exports, accounting for 78.2 percent of the total QAR 2.53bn.

Qatar’s private sector has reported a growth of a six percent increase in its exports in the first quarter of 2024, amounting to a substantial $685m (QAR 2.53bn), the Gulf State’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

An increase compared to $655m in the fourth quarter of 2023, Qatar’s chamber stressed that the value of exports beyond the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab region grew by 12 percent from $492m to $500m.

Across the GCC, there was a 10 percent increase of $120m, whereas the Arab region saw a 54 percent decline to $25.5m.

Exported goods

According to a report by Qatar News Agency (QNA), when comparing export values by commodity type, fuel product exports rose 8.6 percent to about $145m, while aluminium and its products saw a 10.5 percent decrease to $120m.

Industrial oils also declined by 13.4 percent to $105m, while iron and its products surged by 89.4 percent to $75m.

Several other commodities saw changes, such as industrial gas exports, which increased by 25.2 percent to approximately $75m.

Chemical and petrochemical exports fell by 26.7 percent and 15.7 percent respectively to about $25m each.

Top export destinations

The report stressed that that Qatari exports reached 101 countries in the first quarter of this year, with 24 African nations leading in number.

Asia followed with 22 countries, trailed by the European Union with 20 countries.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Netherlands was at the top of the countries’ destinations for Qatar’s private sector exports, with a share of 16.1 percent of the total exports, or about $111m.

Following the Netherlands was India, with almost $96m and a share of 13.8 percent, and Oman, with about $67m and a share of 9.7 percent.

Turkey ranked fourth with almost $60m, a share of 8.7 percent, followed by China with exports that amounted to about $55m, a share of 8 percent.

Germany ranks sixth with exports totalling $47m and a share of 6.8 percent, followed by the UAE with nearly $31m and a share of 4.5 percent, and Spain with $28m, accounting for 4.1 percent.

The KSA hauled in almost $24m and 3.6 percent, with Kuwait having exports amounting to $20m and a share of 3 percent of the total value.

Together, the ten countries accounted for 78.2 percent and $544m of private sector exports.