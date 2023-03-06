Qatar’s portable homes arrive to quake-affected Turkey

Following the earthquakes, an estimated two million people are now residing in temporary shelters.

Two ships from the Gulf nation have arrived to southern Turkey with 400 container homes for hundreds of earthquake victims in need, weeks after the tragedy claimed the lives of thousands.

After the earthquakes on 6 February left more than 46,000 people dead in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, about two million people have been left to live in temporary shelters.

In order to assist those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in both countries, Qatar has sent shimpments of the temporary homes that were used to house fans during the 2022 World Cup.

400 portable homes have already arrived on two ships in the port city of Iskenderun, and more, according to the ambassador of Qatar to Turkey, are on their way.

“We hope this will be suitable for the earthquake survivors,” Sheikh Mohammad bin Nasser Al Thani told reporters in Iskenderun.

Birol Ekici, the governor of Kirklareli, told reporters as the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province on Saturday that they are working hard to rebuild the earthquake-devastated area, emphasising Qatar’s support for Turkey in the process.

Ekici spoke of the significance of the containers for restoring normalcy in the area and noted that since the twin earthquakes on 6 February, Qatar also sent teams for search and rescue operations and humanitarian aid.

“They have always supported us, I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this,” he added.

Syria, which was also affected by the earthquakes, and Turkey will continue to receive assistance, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser.