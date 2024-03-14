Qatar’s population mourn one of Doha’s oldest cupping therapists

Farouq helped introduce cupping in Doha as a form of healing for various pains, spreading the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

Qatar’s population bade farewell to Sheikh Aqel Farouq, one of the oldest local cupping therapists on Wednesday following his death, leaving behind a legacy in Doha’s natural medicine field.

Farouq was laid to rest at the Mesaimeer Cemetery following his passing on Monday evening, according to the local page, Qatar Deaths, though it fell short of mentioning his age and the cause of death.

تلقينا ببالغ الأسى نبأ وفاة الشيخ عقل فاروق، الرمز البارز في عالم الحِجامة في قطر. إنها فقدان كبير للمجتمع، ونسأل الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويُسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون. pic.twitter.com/1nm2QmCQFx — صفوان بن محمد (@safwanbnhammed) March 12, 2024

The late medical expert founded one of the oldest cupping medical centres in Doha more than four decades ago, known as Abo Taibah Cupping Center, which has pioneered the natural remedy at a local level.

The medical centre was named after Abu Taiba who was a cupping therapist during Prophet Muhammad’s time.

Farouq’s death was met with an outpour of condolences and prayers on social media among the local population.

“We received with great sadness the news of the death of Sheikh Aqel Farouq, a prominent figure in the world of cupping in Qatar. It is a great loss for the community and we ask God to bestow His mercy on him and place him in His spacious Paradise. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Safwan bin Mohammed, a local social media user, said on X.

Another social media user echoed Mohammed, who said Farouq’s death marked “a great loss for the cupping community” as some shared heartfelt words about his legacy.

“He treated many people in Qatar with cupping, and he adhered to the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet, and he was keen on the good word. No matter how many of his virtues I mention, no post would do him justice,” Tawfiq Osama said on X.

Osama also shared a charity initiative under the late therapist’s name to create a water well named “Abotaibah’s Well” in Nigeria to benefit 1,000 people. The donations can be made online through Qatar Charity.

Giving charity in Islam on behalf of the deceased, also known as sadaqah jariyah, is a charitable act that is highly encouraged in the religion. The charity ensures the deceased’s good deeds increase even after their passing.

Cupping in Islam

Farouq helped introduce cupping in Doha as a form of healing from various pains, spreading the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

Also known as hijaamah, cupping involves using glass vessels that are placed on the skin depending on one’s medical complaints. The therapist heats the cups so they cling to the skin — often the spine area, neck, or head — for at least 10 minutes.

The cups are then removed and a small incision is made in the same area before they are placed back on the patient’s skin to suck the bad blood.

The method dates back to Prophet Muhammad’s times and was mentioned in numerous hadith or quotes by Alllah’s Messenger and Muslim scholars.

In one hadith narrated by Ibn Abbas, Prophet Muhammad said: “Healing is in three things: A gulp of honey, cupping, and branding with fire [cauterising]. But I forbid my followers to use [cauterisation] branding with fire.”

Cupping has immense health benefits that include healing and preventing circulatory diseases, treating blood pressure, and curing heart muscle infections. The method is also used to treat headaches and pains in the eyes, stomach or neck.