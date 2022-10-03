Qatar’s population hits an all-time high

The Gulf nation has marked a significant rise in population during the last decade.

Qatar’s total population almost hit the 3 million mark at the end of September, the highest number to ever be recorded, according to new statistics by the Planning and Statistics Authority.

Just nine months into 2022, the country’s population reached a total of 2,985,029, the PSA data revealed.

This represented an annual increase of 13.23% compared to September 2021, when the figure was 2,636,078, as well as a monthly gain of 1.6% over August 2022, when Qatar had a population of 2,937,800.

The male population represents the largest spike in numbers, with men making up around 2,167,885 of the total population or 72%, PSA revealed.

Meanwhile, females accounted for 28% of the total increase.

The numbers indicate persons of all ages (Qataris and non-Qataris) within the country’s borders.

Qataris and residents who were not present in the country on September 30 were not included in the statistics, which indicates that the total number of the population could be much higher.

In the last years, and thanks to quality of life, Doha’s population has continued to witness a steady increase.

Earlier this year, the 2020’s Census figures indicated that the Gulf nation’s total population witnessed a spike of over 1,150,000 in the last decade (or 67.5%). This is now much higher, as per the new figures.

Qatar has documented data in census’ for the years 1986, 1997, 2004, 2010, 2015, and 2020.