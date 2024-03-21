Qatar’s population hit 3.12 million in February

Most of the population comprises foreigners and migrant labourers, with Qatari nationals making up a smaller percentage of that.

Qatar has witnessed a surge in its population, registering a 4.91% increase by the end of February 2024 compared to the previous year, as per data from the Planning and Statistics Authority.

At the close of last month, Qatar’s population soared to 3.12 million, a significant rise from the 2.98 million recorded at the same time in February 2023.

The data further highlights a monthly growth rate of approximately 0.35%, with January 2023’s population hovering around 3.11 million.

Breaking down the demographics, the population distribution for February 2024 portrays 2.224 million males and 904,188 females residing in the Gulf country.

These statistics encompass individuals of all ages, both Qatari and non-Qatari, present within Qatar by the end of February 2024.

However, the data excludes Qataris residing outside the country’s borders at the time of statement monitoring, including non-Qataris and residents abroad during the data compilation process.

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to the grand 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar, its population increased by 13.2% as the Gulf nation hired thousands of foreign workers in preparation for hosting the major tournament in November 2022 and prepared for an unprecedented inflow of spectators.

Approximately 370,000 more people migrated to Qatar in 2021, bringing the population of the wealthy gas producer to 2.94 million at the time, according to figures gathered in September 2022.