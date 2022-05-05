Qatar’s population declined almost 2% since March

Qatar has kept track of its demographic numbers starting 1986, along with 1997, 2004, 2010, 2015, and most recently, 2020.

Qatar’s population declined by roughly 2% on a monthly basis while increasing on a yearly basis, according to Qatari authorities.

The Qatari Planning and Statistics Authority revealed that the country’s population has almost reached 2,774,000 persons by the end of April 2022, standing at 2,773,598.

On Wednesday, the agency said on its official Twitter account that the population had declined by 1.9 percent on a monthly basis since March, but had increased by 4.8 percent annually since April 2021.

بلغ عدد السكان داخل دولة #قطر في نهاية شهر ابريل 2022 نحو (2774000) نسمة بنسبة انخفاض شهري قدره 1.9% عن شهر مارس الماضي وارتفاع سنوي 4.8% عن ابريل 2022م. pic.twitter.com/ir62eZP7Aa — جهاز التخطيط والإحصاء – قطر (@psa_qatar) May 4, 2022

According to 2020’s census results, Qatar’s population has grown significantly in the past decade. In December 2010, the population of Qatar was 1,637,443 people, compared to 2,684,329 people in December 2020.

The percentage of Qataris employed in the mixed sector increased to 34% from 9% in 2010, according to the consensus figures.

Non-Qataris made up more than 98% of private sector employees in the domestic, diplomatic, international, and regional sectors.

Last month, President of the Planning and Statistics Authority, Saleh bin Mohammed Al Nabit, spoke at the 55th session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development (CPD55).

It was held from April 25 to 29 under the theme “Population and sustainable development, in particular sustained and inclusive economic growth.”

He highlighted Qatar’s efforts in population and development, noting that the country’s labour force participation rate of 88.2% is one of the highest in the world. The unemployment rate was less than 0.1%, making it one of the lowest in the world.

He also mentioned Qatar’s rapid expansion in the health sector, which helped in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that this progress in the health system has been reflected favourably in the average life expectancy at birth, which has improved from 75 in 2008 to 80 years in 2020.

Qatar places a high value on the demographic factor in its project and its ongoing efforts to build an advanced society, according to Al Nabit. He stated that this is demonstrated by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve a balance between population growth and the demands of sustainable development through a set of operational plans and programmes.