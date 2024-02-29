Qatar’s PM inaugurates Qatari-French Economic Forum in Paris

Doha and Paris signed an administrative agreement over securing the Summer Olympic Games, Paris 2024, scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 11.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani inaugurated the Qatari-French Economic Forum in Paris on Wednesday in a bid to boost the two countries’ bilateral trade and investment.

The inauguration took place on the sidelines of the visit of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to France, which concluded on Wednesday. The ceremony took place with the attendance of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The event also saw a number of interactive sessions between business figures from both countries, covering tourism, transportation, technology, and innovation, according to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA).

The event ended with the signing of three agreements and memoranda of understanding between Qatar and France, QNA reported, though it fell short of detailing the signings.

The amir’s visit paid special focus to the two countries’ bilateral ties and saw several meetings take place between Qatari and French figures.

On Tuesday, Qatar announced increasing its investment to €10 billion ($10.85 billion) in various sectors in France over the coming years.

The Qatari investments would be pumped into start-ups and investment funds in France between 2024 and 2030, Reuters reported, citing the French presidency. Some of the sectors include energy, artificial intelligence, health, and hospitality, the report added.

The signing took place between Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin.

The agreement stipulated the participation of Qatar’s forces in securing the upcoming sporting event.

The Qatari personnel will participate in foot patrols, mounted patrols, drones, and explosive ordnance disposal, among other key factors, according to QNA.

France was among a list of countries involved in maintaining security during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where millions of football fans flocked to the country for the major sporting event.

France had agreed in 2021 to send personnel and material to the Gulf state, including a BASSALT anti-drone system that detects and identifies incoming drones. France also sent one of its Air Force’s four E-3F Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), which can track hundreds of targets.

Qatar and France previously inked a deal in 2017 to purchase 12 French-built Rafale fighter jets under a $1.3 billion order. For years, France has been providing Qatar’s navy with electronic support for its warships through the French aerospace company, Thales.

Bilateral cooperation aside, both countries have engaged diplomatically in critical regional and international issues.

Qatar and France had mediated a deal in January over the shipment of medicine to the remaining captives in Gaza, believed to be around 130.

The Israeli war in Gaza was also at the centre of the Amir’s visit to Paris. Israel has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since it waged the brutal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, Qatar and France witnessed the signing of a declaration of intent for cooperation in humanitarian assistance and emergency intervention.

The signing took place as three aircraft carrying 75 tonnes of aid for Gaza landed in Egypt’s El Arish, marking the launch of the joint Qatari and French humanitarian aid initiative.

The flights carried 10 ambulances, shelter supplies and food items, according to a statement by Qatar’s foreign ministry.