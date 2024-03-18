Qatar’s PM and UAE’s FM discuss Gaza, stress need for aid delivery ‘without obstacles’

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also welcomed the UAE’s FM Sheikh Abdullah at the Lusail Palace on Sunday.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for discussions in Doha, with the Gaza developments high on the agenda.

The officials discussed various issues, including bolstering bilateral relations and navigating the complex dynamics in the Middle East.

A focal point of the meeting was the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides emphasised the urgency of expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, stressing the necessity of unimpeded access to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

Both also underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to provide adequate assistance to displaced Palestinians, notably through initiatives such as the maritime corridor.

The maritime corridor set up early March serves as a means to transport food aid to Gaza from Cyprus. However, this initiative does not replace the essential deliveries by trucks, which are unable to access Gaza due to Israel’s blockade on land routes, the European Union’s Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

Sheikh Abdullah said a lasting ceasefire was an urgent priority, with the ultimate objective being the establishment of comprehensive peace rooted in the two-state solution.

“To ensure the success of these endeavours, a unified approach combining all available efforts is imperative,” Sheikh Abdullah said, according to reports.

More than 31,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza as a result of the Israeli genocidal war on October 7, with 73,676 more injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The discussion also covered the expansion of violence within the region and its ramifications on regional and global stability.

Also central to the dialogue was a means to further fortify the ties between Qatar and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation at the Lusail Palace on Sunday. During their meeting, the two sides discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the regards of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the Amir, wishing him good health and prosperity.

In reciprocation, His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to the leadership of the UAE and expressed his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the UAE.