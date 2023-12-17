Qatar’s ‘Palestine Duty’ campaign launched to provide relief to Palestinians in Gaza

The campaign comes ahead of Qatar’s National Day on 18 December.

The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities in Qatar (RACA) has launched the Palestine duty relief campaign in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity to help those affected by the deadly war in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Saturday, RACA said that its campaign comes amid Qatar’s support for the people of Palestine.

RACA said it would use donations to purchase urgently needed stockpiles such as medicines, food, emergency shelter, clothing, water, hygiene, and children’s and women’s supplies for those in Gaza.

RACA stressed the gravity of the situation in Gaza is severe, as disease and famine could harm an entire generation of children, with many needing urgent, rapid, and life-saving support.

The statement added that on December 18, Qatar’s National Day, state television will broadcast the campaign live from the donation sites of the Cultural Village Foundation in Katara, Souq Waqif, and Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal.

In addition to RACA’s campaign, Qatar Charity (QC) initiated the ‘Launching 10 Aid Aircraft For Palestine’ initiative as part of its ‘One Heart’ winter campaign.

The mission of QC was to support those in the Gaza Strip through gifts and cash donations as winter approached in the occupied territory.

The campaign came to an end on December 15.

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians in Gaza, many of whom are women and children, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Gaza.