Qatar’s obesity crisis: A call to action beyond Sports Day

More than 40 percent of Qataris are clinically obese, due to sedentary lifestyles, genetic factors, and cultural preferences for calorie-dense diets.

Despite Qatar’s stunning skyline, expansive parks, and world-class sports facilities, the country is grappling with a growing public health crisis – obesity.

According to the World Obesity Report 2022, Qatar ranked 11th globally for male obesity, with a rate of 40.79 percent. The Global Nutrition Report the following year revealed that 46.1 percent of adult women and 35.9 percent of adult men in Qatar are clinically obese, significantly exceeding regional averages.

Even more concerning is the rise in childhood obesity, with 49.3 percent of school-aged children classified as obese, according to a report in 2023. Among Qatari students, obesity rates surged from 26.6 percent to 33.7 percent in the last five years, signaling a troubling generational trend.

Dr. Turki Faris Al-Ababi, a Consultant Bariatric Medicine at Hamad National Bariatric Center, paints a stark picture.

“More than 40 percent of Qatar’s population are either overweight or obese,” he told Doha News. “This isn’t just a health issue, it’s a societal one.”

He attributes the crisis to sedentary lifestyles, genetic predispositions common in Gulf populations, and cultural norms that favour calorie-dense diets.

The Covid-19 pandemic worsened trends, with lockdowns trapping children indoors, glued to screens, and disconnected from physical activity.

Qatar Sports Day: Progress, but not a Panacea

In 2012, Qatar became the first country to declare a National Sport Day through Amiri Decree No. 80, marking a significant step in promoting fitness as a “strategic choice” for the nation.

At a press conference on Sunday, ahead of the 14th Sports Day, Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari, Adviser to the Minister of Sports and Youth, revealed that 28 percent of Qatar’s population participated in last year’s Sports Day, showing a modest increase over previous years.

Of these, 34 percent joined for general health benefits, while 18 percent aimed to lose weight. Participation was especially high among younger groups, with 7 percent more 15–24-year-olds, and 10 percent more in the 35–44-year-old bracket compared to 2023.

This year, over 250 government and private entities—from schools to corporations—will host events across Doha’s parks and stadiums for National Sport Day.

Al Dosari also introduced the NSD 2025 Award, encouraging workplaces to foster a year-round sports culture.

Yet critics argue these efforts barely scratch the surface.

“Twenty-eight percent participation is progress, but obesity isn’t solved by one day of sport,” Dr. Al-Ababi warned. “We need daily, systemic change.”

Urban sprawl, junk food, and sleep deprivation: The hidden barriers

According to a recent Stanford study, Qatar ranks 6th among the world’s laziest countries for walking.

Qatar’s car-centric urban design discourages walking, while aggressive marketing of sugary snacks and fast food targets children.

The 2023 WISH and Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) report urges sweeping reforms: taxes on sugary drinks, bans on junk food ads targeting minors, and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods.

“Exercise need not be confined to gyms,” Dr. Al-Ababi said. “Walking trails or workplace activities can make a difference.”

Parental influence is equally critical, with the WISH report emphasising educating families on nutrition and sleep hygiene.

Disrupted sleep patterns, common among Gulf youth due to erratic bedtimes and screen overuse, correlate strongly with weight gain.

“In the Gulf, there is a chaotic pattern of sleep within kids from ages of six to 19. Parents must model healthy behaviours, [as] children emulate what they see,” Dr. Al-Ababi said.

“If a child sees their father exercising daily, they’ll follow. If they see endless takeaway meals, that becomes normalised.”

Dr. Al-Ababi argued for community-driven solutions:

“Schools must teach cooking habits. Workplaces should offer free health screenings. Community centres can host fitness classes,” he listed.

Obesity-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension already strain Qatar’s healthcare system. However, there is cautious optimism.

“Obesity is not inevitable,” says Dr. Al-Ababi. “With awareness, accessibility, and perseverance, we can reclaim our health, one step at a time.”