Qatar’s Milaha unveils shipping service to Iraq from GCC nations: reports

Milaha unveiled a brand-new direct Upper Gulf Service (UGX) to transport cargo to Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, facilitating the provision and transfer of goods and materials between Iraq and the GCC nations.

The recently introduced UGX service is now moving cargo directly between the GCC ports of Sohar in Oman, Shuwaikh in Kuwait, Hamad in Qatar, Jebel Ali in the UAE, in addition to Umm Qasr in Iraq, according to reports.

As part of of Milaha’s signature hallmark products, the new UGX service allows customers access to important local ports and large global transshipment hubs.

Map of Milaha’s Upper Gulf Express service route

Established in 1957, Milaha is a marine and logistics firm situated in Qatar that has since developed into one of the biggest and most varied companies in the region.

In 2018, Milaha announced the launch of the first ever direct container feeder service between Qatar and Iraq, with the first ship leaving Hamad Port on 7 May that year and arriving into Umm Qasr Port in Iraq on 9 May.

The service, which initially was provided by a single vessel with a 1,015 TEU capacity and 110 reefer plugs and a 2-day transit time, is especially well suited for shipments of dry and refrigerated food products, consumer electronics and building materials.

Milaha was the first public shareholding company to be incorporated in Qatar. Some of its projects include shipbuilding, trading firms, real estate investments, asset management, offshore support services, port administration and operations, marine transportation of gas, petroleum products, containers, and bulk, and logistical services.

The shipping agent was also recently granted a 1.4 billion QAR contract by QatarEnergy to provide engineering and logistical support for local offshore oil and gas projects.

The duration of the contract singed in July 2022 with the Qatari maritime and logistics services company lasts for five years and is subject to renewal, according to QNA.

Milaha’s President and Acting CEO Mohammed Abdullah Sweidan said at the time that the contract with QatarEnergy is the largest commercial transaction in the company’s history.

He further noted that the major deal will enhance Milaha’s position as a reliable entity for key oil and gas projects in Qatar.