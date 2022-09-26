Qatar’s MIA to host Afghan refugee-inspired exhibition

‘Safar’ will open its doors to the public on October 6 at MIA Park.

An exhibition commemorating the experiences of Afghan refugees following their evacuation from their home country in 2021 will be held at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Starting 6 October 6 and up until 31 December 2022, the “Safar” exhibition will be free and open to the public in MIA Park for all art enthusiasts to enjoy.

Safar will look at Afghanistan’s history, the significance of its location at the intersection of ancient trade routes, its wealth and natural resources, as well as the fact that it was a part of the most significant and largest empires and the foundation of civilisation since the Bronze Age.

Visitors can experience the country’s history through a collection of videos, pictures and illustrated stories, highlighting the experiences and stories of Afghan refugees.

“The story of the Afghan people is one of resilience in the face of the extreme challenges they experienced during the evacuation,” said Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani.

“It is an honour to partner with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to shine a spotlight on these moving and inspirational stories, while celebrating Afghanistan’s rich culture and abundant history.”

The exhibition also highlights Qatar’s thirty years of bilateral relations with Afghanistan, as well as its involvement in the evacuation process in 2021. The artwork emphasises the significance of Afghanistan as a long-standing hub of intellectual discourse and creative excellence.

“This powerful exhibition illustrates vividly through first-hand stories what refugees are capable of if given the chance and tools. Qatar is proud of its role in facilitating the evacuation of over 80,000 Afghan and other nationals from Afghanistan,” said Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater.