Qatar’s Lolwah Al Khater kicks off global debate conference with powerful speech on intellect

The Qatari debate centre inked several MOU’s with prestigious global entities.

More than 500 universities and schools from around the world attended the first ever International Conference on Debate and Dialogue at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in the Qatari capital on Monday.

Organised by QatarDebate, the two-day event was inaugurated with the presence of Qatar Foundation’s CEO Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani and Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al Khater.

"فما كان للفلسفة أن تزدهر في التاريخ اليوناني القديم لولا المناظرة، وما كان لعلم الكلام أن ينشأ في تاريخنا الإسلامي لولا المناظرة."#مناظرات_قطر#ICDD2023 pic.twitter.com/RXnweORowU — مركز مناظرات قطر (@QatarDebate) May 29, 2023

During her speech, Al-Khater transported the audience on a journey through time, delving into the history of debates.

“All these debates contributed to enriching the Arab intellectual life and spread awareness in our communities. Thus debate is knowledge, art, methodology, and mental and ethical control; contrary to what many modern minds believe,” she said.

She noted that unlike some modern thinking, debating is not merely “diction skills and linguistic statements” and concluded her address with a powerful remark on the importance of Arab intellect.

“If only our wars as Arabs were battles of the thought and pen,” Al Khater said.

The event gathered academics, researchers and debate experts from more than 80 countries to engage in discussions over academic issues relating to the global debate community.

The first day began with a panel discussion “on the role and impact of debate institutions around the world”, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

Commenting on QatarDebate’s role, the centre’s executive director Dr. Hayat Abdullah Maarafi said it has become one of the most important debate and dialogue institutions on a global scale, QNA added.

Meanwhile, QatarDebate inked several memoranda of understanding (MOU) with numerous entities, which the centre described as “a stepping stone towards launching various academic programmes and fruitful cooperations.”

QatarDebate signed an MOU with the Al Jazeera Media Institute, and another with Jordan’s Crown Prince Foundation, an entity that aims to empower youth in Amman.

A third MOU was signed with Canada’s University of Windsor, another with University of Louisville, and a final agreement with University of Utah.