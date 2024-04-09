Qatar’s Lolwah Al Khater discusses Gaza humanitarian crisis with visiting UN official

Qatar’s Lolwah Al Khater meets UN coordinator for Gaza in Doha to discuss humanitarian concerns relating to Israel’s assault on Gaza and stress the urgent need for aid to prevent famine in the strip.

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater has met the UN’s Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag on Monday during the latter’s visit to Doha.

The two discussed the latest developments in Gaza as Israel’s genocidal assault against the strip continues.



Since October 7, Israeli forces have killed at least 33,200 Palestinians in Gaza. This figure is likely higher due to the number of people reported missing and casualties trapped under the rubble who cannot be reached safely.

Israel’s onslaught has also injured more than 75,930 people.



Israel’s bid to “destroy Hamas” has also claimed the lives of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen organisation.



On Monday, despite travelling in a deconflicted zone in Gaza and coordinating their movements with Israel’s army, an IOF strike resulted in the deaths of one Palestinian, three British citizens, an Australian, a Polish national, and an individual holding dual American-Canadian citizenship.

During the meeting with the UN’s Kaag, Al Khater reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of the airstrike that killed several non-combatants, working to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.



Al Khater also stressed the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The agency provides food, healthcare and education to at least 5.9 million Palestinian refugees.

‘Gaza faces depopulation’

Israel’s restrictions and inspections of aid have resulted in an average of 20 to 25 trucks being turned away every day in Gaza. These restrictions represent a woeful war tactic employed by the aggressor to induce food and fuel insecurity, as well as to cripple the Strip’s health sector.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) condemned Israel’s unlawful leveraging of humanitarian aid against Palestinian civilians in a report published on Monday.



The ICG’s ‘Stopping Famine in Gaza’ report highlighted that Gaza is battling acute food insecurity.



Analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification concluded that if Israel’s expansionist aggression continues, by July, over 1 million Palestinians will experience catastrophic food insecurity – the most severe level in their scale.



Lahib Higel, a Senior Analyst at the ICG, stated, “Gaza faces depopulation – not through displacement – but through starvation.'”



Robert Blecher, the Director of the Future of Conflict program at the ICG, emphasised the urgent necessity of delivering sufficient and continuous aid to Gaza. He added, “With famine imminent, Gaza requires a humanitarian response in the next hours or days — not weeks or months — to prevent widespread death from starvation and disease.”



Blecher further advocated for the reinstatement of a ceasefire to facilitate the flow of aid and ensure that Gaza’s civic forces effectively oversee its distribution.