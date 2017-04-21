Qatar’s Kahramaa Awareness Park is (finally) opening next week

The wait is almost over.

A futuristic-looking education center in Al Thumama is expected to finally open its doors to the public next week, officials have announced.

When it launches on the heels of Earth Day, the Kahramaa Awareness Park will teach adults and children about electricity and water conservation through exhibitions and 3D films.

Opening hours for the public haven’t been announced just yet.

The park will officially open on Monday, April 24, to VIPs and others who will mark the fifth birthday of Kahramaa’s conservation program Tarsheed.

Through Tarsheed, authorities have been trying to get residents to use less water and energy.

It does this through both public education campaigns and fines for wastage.

Consumption woes

Conservation is more important than ever for Qatar, which saw its water consumption jump 70 percent in the past decade.

Even with the expansion of desalination plants, the dramatic increase means the country is running out of fresh water for drinking and farming.

Qatar has set specific water and power reduction targets through 2018, and is currently working to meet these goals.

In an encouraging sign, officials said last year that per-person electricity use declined by 14 percent from 2013 to 2016.

And per capita water consumption fell by 17 percent between April 2012 and November 2015.

Delays

The awareness park is located on Najma St. off of E-Ring Road, and is equipped with solar panels and wind turbines to make it more environmentally friendly.

It was originally supposed to begin educating people about energy usage in 2013.

But its opening was repeatedly pushed back for several reasons.

Previously, organizers said the launch was delayed because it took time to import exhibition materials and models from abroad.

Most recently, it was slated to open last fall, before being delayed again.

