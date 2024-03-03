Qatar’s Interior Ministry marks start of GCC Traffic week

As Qatar gears up to observe this year’s traffic week, the nation’s General Directorate of Traffic aims to promote a safe driving culture to reduce the rate of road accidents.



The Qatari Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), will take part in observing the 36th Gulf Cooperation Council Traffic Week, which begins on Sunday and ends on Friday.



In the age of rapid technological breakthroughs, it can be difficult to regulate screen time – even while driving.



A 2016 study published by Maggie Awadalla, Hassan Al Thani, the Hamad Medical Corporation et al found that young drivers in Qatar are at a disproportionately higher risk of being involved in road traffic injuries or mortality.



Distracted driving, such as driving in a car with too many people in it or mobile phone usage while driving are factors that can detrimentally increase this risk.



In light of this, the theme of this year’s Traffic Week is ‘Driving without a Phone’ to increase awareness of the risks of mobile phone usage while driving and reduce the rates of road incidents.

The Director-General of Traffic in Qatar, Major General Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani said that the MoI, represented by the GDT, will continue to promote traffic awareness and a culture to encourage the local community to adhere to traffic safety rules.



Major General Abdulaziz added that the GDT is actively tackling traffic felonies and erratic driving behaviours that threaten national road safety. Qatar News Agency reported that the Major General also said the GDT will be working with law enforcement and raising the community’s traffic awareness to bolster road safety.



The GDT official also mentioned the radar detection system launched last September to monitor, and subsequently penalise with fines, drivers not wearing their seatbelts, speeding or using mobile phones.



Echoing the sentiments of Major General Abdulaziz, during an interview on Qatar Radio in September, Captain Mohamed Rabia Al Kuwari of the Violations Department at the General Directorate of Traffic said: “Traffic safety is a collective societal responsibility”. He also urged the community to follow the law to safeguard lives and property.