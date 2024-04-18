Qatar’s Hamad International Airport named World’s Best Airport 2024 at Skytrax World Airport Awards

Qatar’s famed Airport was also named ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the tenth consecutive year.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has once again been awarded the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

An award now standard to the airport, Hamad International Airport also nailed the title of ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth consecutive year.

Competing amongst over 500 global airport contenders, Qatar’s airport performance received the highest recognition across key performance indicators as it was selected as the best in the world.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who piloted the development and growth of Hamad International Airport over the past decade, celebrated the honour, stating, “This is a remarkable achievement for Hamad International Airport, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence, connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world.”

Al-Meer also voiced the importance of comprehending passengers’ needs and evolving travel trends to better suit the travel experience.

“At the heart of our growth strategy lies the passengers’ journey, their evolving needs, and our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations. We have introduced a diverse range of experiences at the airport, including ‘Souq Al Matar,’ which brings Qatari hospitality and culture closer to travelers, “Orchard,” the ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation between flights, and an array of high-end lounges,” the Qatar Airways official added.

Last year, Hamad International Airport served over 45 million passengers, a 31% increase from the previous year and surpassing the momentum established during the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The airport also welcomed new esteemed airline partners, including Vistara, Iberia, Xiamen Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Japan Airlines, and acts over 250 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flights.