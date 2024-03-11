Qatar’s Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital in Mauritania delivered 99,000 services throughout 2023

The hospital’s structure is made up of four vital medical divisions, including outpatient, inpatient, technical, and emergency.

The Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital in Boutilimit, Mauritania, provided 99,000 diverse medical services, including general and specialised consultations, surgeries, obstetrics, laboratory tests, radiology, and pharmaceutical prescriptions, according to its 2023 annual report.

The hospital is operated by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) under a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Education Above All (EAA).

It stands strong with a workforce of 81 specialists, comprising physicians, nurses, assistants, social workers, and administrative staff.

Various medical and non-medical equipment were also replaced, alongside maintenance works and repairs at specific departments and facilities for easier operation. The overall budget for 2023 amounted to $1,880,660.

The facility is well-equipped to tackle a range of health needs as the seven outpatient clinics specialise in internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, general surgery, orthopaedics, dental medicine, and ENT.

Currently boasting a capacity of 54 beds across four recovery departments, including internal medicine, paediatrics, OB-GYN, and general surgery, the hospital recorded 5,625 inpatients in the reported year, with a total of 12,800 stay days.

The bed occupancy rate stood at an impressive 65.84%, averaging 2.28 stay days per patient.

The hospital also supervised 1,768 births by the OB-GYN department, including 379 C-sections, with a 20-percent surgical intervention rate.

Beyond medical care, the hospital played a pivotal role in education and professional development.

Collaborating with public health schools in Rosso and Kiffa, as well as the National Higher School for Health Sciences in Nouakchott, the hospital provided training, organised conferences and workshops, and facilitated internship and field training programs for nurses.

As for social care, the Social Affairs Department assists 786 financially challenged patients in accessing vital health services. Through a partnership agreement with the National Reproductive Health Programme, healthcare was extended to 2,206 pregnant women across Boutilimit.

The Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital was established in 2007 and is supervised and funded by EAA.