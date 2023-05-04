Qatar’s flagship Tea Time pours into UK market

Leicester has been chosen as the site for the first UK Tea Time location.

Qatar’s popular cafe chain Tea Time will open its first ever branch in the United Kingdom in Leicester, reports said on Thursday.

An image of the new branch being constructed showed the logo of the flagship brand in the English city.

Esteem Property Developers, based in Leicester, are now transforming the Granby Street unit in anticipation of the cafe’s opening in July, according to a TeaTime spokesperson, reports said.

‘World renowned saffron tea’ from TeaTime would be among the food and beverages offered, the spokesperson told LeicestershireLive. The Qatar-exported cafe will also offer Italian soufflé, pasta dishes, sandwiches, and healthy juices.

Owing it to “its diverse population and also its reputation for being a foodie destination,” Leicester was chosen as the site for the first UK Tea Time location.

Scattered across the Gulf country, Tea Time first sprouted in 2002 in Doha. Since then, it has grown in popularity and now boasts more than 100 locations for it, including 54 in Qatar, 26 in Oman, seven in Bahrain, seven in Saudi Arabia, three in Kuwait, and five in the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar-based cafes and restaurants have found their way outside of the borders of the Gulf state in recent years, many of of which have thrived in the UK.

The first international outpost of popular Qatari eatery Burgeri opened in central London back in 2016.

It is located in Soho, opposite upmarket department store Liberty and within just a minutes walk from the affluent Oxford Circus.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s acclaimed cafe Chapati & Karak branched out of Katara Cultural Village and opened a spot in the UK capital in early 2014.

Located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, Chapati & Karak London has become a hotspots for tourists and locals.