Qatar’s Father Emir recovering after leg fracture
Qatar’s Father Emir is resting comfortably after undergoing a “simple surgical procedure” on his injured leg, his son Sheikh Joaan has announced.
The 65-year-old is currently at a hospital and was visited by Sheikh Tamim yesterday, according to Sheikha Al Mayassa.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani had previously broken his leg about a year and a half ago while on vacation in Morocco, and was rushed to Switzerland for treatment.
It is unclear which hospital he is in right now and if this week’s surgery was performed on the same leg.
Reaction
Sheikh Hamad remains a popular figure in Qatar after handing over power to Sheikh Tamim in 2013.
News of his injury prompted a flurry of supportive messages on social media.
However, because Qatar is currently embroiled in a Gulf dispute, many tweet responses were critical of the country’s leadership.
Some were also skeptical about the extent of the former Emir’s injuries.
Thoughts?
