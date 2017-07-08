Qatar’s Father Emir recovering after leg fracture

Sultan Alhajri/Flickr

Qatar’s Father Emir is resting comfortably after undergoing a “simple surgical procedure” on his injured leg, his son Sheikh Joaan has announced.

تعرض الوالد لشرخ في الساق يستدعي تدخل جراحي بسيط .. اجر و عافية يا بو مشعل .. pic.twitter.com/YAB6AKsOEA — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) July 6, 2017

The 65-year-old is currently at a hospital and was visited by Sheikh Tamim yesterday, according to Sheikha Al Mayassa.

#Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim visits the Emir the Father at hospital today as he undergoes a minor operation due to a bone fracture. pic.twitter.com/tQLd1thdt1 — #IstandWithQatar (@IstandWithQatar) July 7, 2017

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani had previously broken his leg about a year and a half ago while on vacation in Morocco, and was rushed to Switzerland for treatment.

It is unclear which hospital he is in right now and if this week’s surgery was performed on the same leg.

Reaction

Sheikh Hamad remains a popular figure in Qatar after handing over power to Sheikh Tamim in 2013.

News of his injury prompted a flurry of supportive messages on social media.

Father Emir is a genuine person he will be out of hospital soon our prayers are with him — Gregory Gouri Shanka (@GregoryGouri) July 7, 2017

Get well soon our beloved Sheikh Hamad.. I'm praying for your soonest recovery!❤️❤️❤️🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦 — Almeera Jane AlHamad (@dohastarlight) July 7, 2017

يارب احفظهم من كل مكروه يارب اجعلهم دوم بخير وصحه وعافيه #تميم_المجد #الوطن pic.twitter.com/qkQshHeG31 — 🇶🇦Ahod🇶🇦 (@Ahod_doha) July 7, 2017

However, because Qatar is currently embroiled in a Gulf dispute, many tweet responses were critical of the country’s leadership.

Some were also skeptical about the extent of the former Emir’s injuries.

Thoughts?