Qatar’s e-commerce sector expected to surge by over 9% by 2028

The country ranks eighth in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of business-to-consumer e-commerce transactions.

The e-commerce industry in Qatar is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40 percent by 2028.

According to a recent report by Research and Markets, the sector’s value is expected to rise from $3.82 billion (QAR 13.91 billion) to $5.99 billion (QAR 21.81 billion) over the next five years.

Qatar, renowned for having the world’s highest GDP per capita, is identified as an ideal environment for commercial expansion. The report highlighted Qatar’s strategic reliance on international partnerships as a key driver for creating economic opportunities not only within the nation but also for its global partners.

The e-commerce market is anticipated to witness steady growth, particularly in the services industry, over the coming years.

A notable boost came from the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022, which opened new doors for the e-commerce market in Qatar. The event saw an influx of millions of fans and provided businesses with a platform to enhance their visibility.

To leverage the World Cup’s global audience, various organisations implemented strategies to showcase their offerings. An online tool was also introduced for event organizers looking to host public viewing events, further emphasising the digital engagement during the tournament.

Qatar Duty-Free (QDF), the tournament’s official retail partner, capitalized on this opportunity by launching the first FIFA store at Doha’s Hamad International Airport. This store featured an array of World Cup merchandise, souvenirs, collectibles, and team jerseys, aimed at attracting tourists post-event.

Additionally, other major events such as the Formula One Grand Prix, Expo 2023, and the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup have provided travel and tourism companies with opportunities to bolster e-commerce sales through robust business developments.

The retail market in Qatar experienced a surge, particularly during the final months of 2022, attributed to the World Cup.

Retailers reported significant sales, with approximately 50-60 percent of expected sales occurring in the first week of the event. The period also saw the expansion of retail centers and department stores, further stimulating the market.

Qatar has also made significant strides in supporting emerging designers through platforms like M7, which offers studios, co-working spaces, and incubation programs.

As of early 2023, Qatar boasted 2.68 million internet subscribers, achieving an internet penetration rate of 99 percent. Mobile connections in the country totaled 4.89 million.

The e-commerce landscape in Qatar is described as “moderately” competitive, with significant investments being channeled into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

These advancements aim to automate business processes, increase efficiency, and reduce manual intervention.

Major players like Snoonu, Amazon, IKEA Qatar, and AlAnees Qatar are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging automation to enhance profitability and streamline operations.