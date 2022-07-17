Qatar’s daily Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000 in last 24 hours

Covid-19 cases in Qatar have continued to increase.

Qatar has reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to new statistics by the health ministry.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday stood at 1,217, with 1,017 detected within the community and 200 from travellers coming to Doha.

The new figures bumped the total number of active cases to 6,869 across the country – the highest in months.

Despite these alarming statistics, no fatalities were reported on Sunday. The recovery rate has also been encouraging, with 591 patients recovering from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people receiving ICU care remains low despite the spike in cases. In the last 24 hours, two patients were admitted to the ICU, bringing the total to six.

Meanwhile, 27 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, and a total of 102 Covid-19 patients are currently in the hospital.

More individuals are rushing to hospitals and clinics to get tested for the virus as a result of the alarming increase in cases, with figures showing 2,854 being tested for the first time within the previous 24 hours.

A total of 24,354 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Despite a countrywide increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, the number of cases has been increasing. To date, the overall number of Covid-19 vaccination doses given has reached 7,278,429.

It comes as the government announced earlier this month that masks are once again required in all closed public venues to stop the spread of the virus as the number of cases in Qatar continues to climb.

Recently, Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad Medical Corporation’s Communicable Disease Center, stated that the numbers will most likely keep rising in the next weeks.

This is likely due to the easing of restrictions, and the possibility of returning tourists carrying the virus without displaying any symptoms, the official stated.