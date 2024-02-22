Qatar’s Communications Ministry to participate in Web Summit Qatar 2024

The ministry aims to attract global exposure and visibility for the nation’s startups and tech initiatives.



The Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) will be taking part in the upcoming regional first Web Summit Qatar 2024.



On Wednesday, the MCIT announced in a communique that they will showcase 20 innovative startups to the world. These startups will be featured within the Invest Qatar pavilion. The showcase will highlight initiatives from both the Digital Incubation Center (DIC) and TASMU Smart Qatar.



The MCIT backs the DIC and TASMU.

The establishment of the DIC aimed to drive Qatari innovation, particularly among young people, in the field of ICT and to bolster Qatar’s digital economy.



While, in line with the foresight of Qatar National Vision 2030, TASMU contributes to improving the lives of Qatar’s residents and citizens through technological innovation. TASMU also aims to attract the world’s innovators to converge in Doha to advance the nation’s information technology landscape.

For the MCIT, the presence of the startups, the DIC and TASMU at Web Summit will drive, “exposure and visibility, investor engagement, funding facilitation, and networking and collaboration, through technology, digital inclusion and economic opportunities”.

MCIT Web Summit masterclasses

The ministry will be organising three masterclasses at the upcoming event.



The MICT, in collaboration with UNESCO, is scheduled to host the ‘Explore UNESCO’s internet universality access indicators: ROAM-X’ masterclass.



The programme manager for the UNESCO GCC and Yemen office, Anissa Harfouch and the UNESCO regional director for GCC and Yemen, Salah Khaled, will be the speakers at the masterclass.



The session will unpack UNESCO’s ROAM-X framework. ROAM is an acronym for Rights, Openness, Accessibility to All, Multistakeholder and is a UNESCO initiative to promote an open internet landscape that is accessible to all.



The ministry will also host the ‘M365 Copilot: Your everyday AI companion’ session in collaboration with Microsoft. The tech giant’s senior technology specialist, Maya Chalhoub, will be discussing the capabilities of their generative AI tool which launched in September last year.



While in collaboration with Cisco, the MCIT will also host the ‘ How is AI driving digital business transformation?’ session. The masterclass will review how AI and data telemetry can accelerate digital business transformation.



On the final day of the summit, the communications office’s minister, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, will chair the ‘Qatar’s Plan for a Digital Future’ session. The Qatari minister will outline the strides made by the department in advancing the nation’s ICT sector.

Further, Al Mannai will highlight the pivotal role of small and medium enterprises in bolstering the Qatari economy. He will also discuss the next five years of Qatar’s digital innovation plan.