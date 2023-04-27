Qatar’s Barshim secures gold on opening day of West Asia Championship 

The victory by Qatar’s athletes marked a dominant start for the home team and set the tone for the rest of the competition.

Fans witnessed top-tier athleticism as Qatar’s star athletes dominated the West Asia Athletics Championship, bagging an impressive four gold medals on the opening day at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium.

The reigning Olympic champion and high jump superstar, Mutaz Barshim, put on a stunning performance, taking home the gold medal with a jump of 2.20m.

As he comfortably clinched the top spot, Barshim showed why he is considered one of the best high jumpers in the world. His performance sets the bar high for his competitors and marks him as one to watch as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Fatiq Abdul Ghafoor of Oman secured the silver medal with a jump of 2.05m, while Hussain Falah of Iraq claimed the bronze medal.

But the host nation’s domination didn’t stop there. Qatar’s own Bashayer Obaid soared to victory in the women’s triple jump, setting the tone for the day with an impressive 11.62m jump.

In the men’s 100m, top sprinter Femi Ogunode showcased his incredible speed and agility, crossing the finish line with a dominant win in just 10.13 seconds.

On the other hand, Yasen Salem and Musab Adam secured a one-two finish for the Gulf nation in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, cementing Al Annabi’s dominance on the track. Meanwhile, Iraq’s Mohammed Abdullah finished third with an (8:35.85) score.

Qatar’s Omar Daudi also earned a bronze medal in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14:27.

Diamond League

The West Asia Athletics Championship is just the beginning for Barshim, who will soon start his Diamond League season at the same venue on 5 May.

The event will showcase some of the best athletes in the world, and fans can’t wait to see Barshim in action once again.

With 12 countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE participating in the event, Qatar’s athletes are poised to make their mark on the world stage.