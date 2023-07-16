Qatar’s Awqaf distributes 57% more in financial aid to families in need in June

Approximately 4,100 underprivileged families across the Gulf nation received benefits from the aid provided.

A staggering QAR 26,473,593 in aid was disbursed to economically disadvantaged families in Qatar during the month of June 2023, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) revealed.

The 57% increase in much-needed assistance reached approximately 4,100 families registered with the Zakat Affairs Department thanks to generous contributions from the public.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department Saad Omran Al Kuwari revealed that the allocated funds encompassed both regular and lump sum assistance and confirmed all disbursements strictly adhered to relevant regulations.

Qatari authorities set up an online system where aid requests can be submitted. This allows the beneficiaries to submit a request for assistance and find out the required papers and documents. It also provides them with the ability to track the status of the submitted application and know the committee’s decision, Al Kuwari explained.

Al Kuwari confirmed authorities also provide a free corporate zakat calculation service to allow corporations to adhere to their obligations and encouraged all businesses operating in Qatar to calculate and dispense their due zakat to those eligible nationwide.

Companies can have their financial budgets analysed by department specialists to determine their zakat obligations.

The official also encouraged companies to send their budgets to the department’s e-mail, after which they can fulfill their obligations either through the department’s website or at the various offices and collection points across the country.

In comparison to the previous month, the Zakat Affairs Department had extended QAR 16,865,134 in aid to 1,000 families in May. This assistance comprised QAR7,762,059 in monthly help and QAR9,103,075 in one-time support.

How it’s done

As a governmental body authorised by Qatari law, the Zakat Affairs Department is responsible for collecting and distributing zakat in line with Shariah requirements.

Following careful scrutiny by qualified specialists, aid is distributed to those in need, including citizens and residents.

Assistance varies from monthly aid, one-time lump sum support depending on the need, medical treatment aid, school fees for needy families, aid for those in debt and their families, and seasonal assistance.

In addition to offices and collection points nationwide, the department also connects with the community through ATMs and commercial outlets.

To strengthen the zakat obligation, the department provides in-person support by dispatching employees to the benefactors’ locations. It also offers special training courses to facilitate an understanding of the zakat duty for individuals, companies, and firms.