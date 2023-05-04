Qatar’s amir sends message of support to Rwanda after deadly flooding

The natural disaster is one of the worst to hit the country.

Qatar’s amir has sent a cable of condolences to Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, expressing his sympathies to the victims of the floods that devastated parts of the country, state-owned QNA reported.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s message came just days after Rwanda was hit with deadly flooding that killed over 120 people. Heavy rainfall caused landslides in the country’s northern and western provinces.

The natural disaster is one of the worst to hit the country, with flooding mostly affecting mountainous and hilly parts of the country’s northern and western regions.

The floods have destroyed homes, roads, and other infrastructure, causing widespread displacement and disruption.

Images posted online by the state broadcaster show rivers of mud sweeping through the streets as residents scrambled for safety. Many houses collapsed on people, causing injuries and fatalities.

“I wanted to cry but couldn’t in front of my children,” said Martine Nsanimana, to the New York Times, a resident of a small village in Western Rwanda whose home and farmland were destroyed by the floods.

Rwanda is not new to such natural calamities.

In 2019, extensive floods were observed in the districts of Ngororero, Gisagara, and Rusizi, with maximum rainfall recorded of 60.88mm, 35.6mm, and 44.9mm, respectively.

In 2020, heavy rains battered much of Rwanda, triggering severe flooding and landslides, resulting in eight fatalities and hundreds of damaged homes and roads.

The Rwandan Defence Force has been deployed to help with search and rescue operations, as well as to provide medical assistance and distribute aid.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MINEMA) has reported that the affected areas are receiving emergency relief supplies, including food, clean water, and shelter.

The flooding in Rwanda is not an isolated event.

Across East Africa, heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and widespread destruction of property.

The 2020 East Africa floods were a natural disaster affecting at least 700,000 people in Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, and Tanzania, causing more than 430 deaths.