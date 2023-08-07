Qatar’s amir sends condolences to Morocco after deadly bus crash

The incident is one of Morocco’s deadliest accidents in recent years.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has extended his condolences to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI after a deadly bus crash claimed the lives of at least 24 people on Sunday.

“The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco on the victims of the bus crash in the center of the country,” Doha’s state news agency reported.

The fatal minibus crash in Morocco occurred while the vehicle was en route to a weekly market in Azilal before it “overturned” at a curve, sources told Morocco’s national news agency. At least two women and a child were among the 24 people killed in the accident.

Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie launched a probe into the tragic incident to determine its causes.

أودت حادثة سير بحياة 24 شخصا، قضوا بعد انقلاب سيارة "ترونزبت" بدوار إخشان أمزارو جماعة إواريضن التابعة لدمنات، بإقليم أزيلال، كانت في طريقها إلى السوق.

وحسب معطيات أولية حصل عليها https://t.co/v3ZaS1Hrz5، فإن حافلة النقل المزدوج كانت قادمة من دوار أيت عنناس في اتجاه دمنات، قبل… pic.twitter.com/yVTbTOHluD — 2M.ma (@2MInteractive) August 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Omar Majjane, who works at a Moroccan NGO, told AFP that the minibus did not have a license and said it was a common issue that affects residents especially in risky mountainous areas like Azilal.

The incident is one of Morocco’s deadliest accidents in recent years, with thousands of deaths occurring on an annual basis in the North African country.

Last year, at least 23 people died in a similar bus crash in Morocco in the east of Casablanca.

In 2015, 33 people, a majority of which schoolchildren, died after a bus collided with a trailer truck in the southwestern province of Tan-Tan.

In 2012, a total of 42 others were killed in another major bus crash.

Last week, Morocco’s National Security General Directorate (DGSN) revealed that a total of 11 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were injured during 1,771 traffic accidents that occurred within urban areas between 24-30 July.

The DGSN had attributed the alarming number of accidents to drivers not adhering to road safety measures.