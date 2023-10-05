Qatar’s amir sends condolences to Italy after ‘apocalyptic’ bus accident kills 21

Italian officials have described the crash’s scene as “apocalyptic”.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent his condolences to Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday after a fatal bus accident in Venice that claimed more than 21 lives.

“The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella on the victims of the bus accident that occurred in the city of Venice, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” Qatar’s state news agency reported.

At least 21 people, including the driver, were killed and at least 18 others injured when a tourist bus fell from an overpass in Venice on Tuesday.

The bus caught fire when it hit electricity lines following its fall from the elevated overpass, Mauro Luongo, commander of the Venice firefighters team, confirmed in a statement.

“The people in the bus found themselves surrounded by flames,” Luongo said, adding that it took an hour to extract some of the victims.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the shocking crash scene as “apocalyptic” and declared a state of mourning in the tourist city.

“A huge tragedy struck our community this evening[…]an apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” the Italian official said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The governor of the Veneto region Luca Zaia told Italian media that it was “difficult to understand” how the accident occurred.

“The bus was new and electric, and that street wasn’t particularly problematic,” Zaia said.