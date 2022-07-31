Qatar’s amir sends condolences to Iran amid week-long fatal flooding

The Gulf region has been hit with heavy rainfall this week.

Qatar’s amir has sent his condolences to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday after week-long deadly flooding left dozens dead across the Islamic Republic.

“Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Ebrahim Raisi on the victims of the floods that swept through several provinces in the country,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

At least 80 people have been killed as floods swept through the country over the past week, with authorities reporting at least 30 people missing.

#Tehran_Province heavy #Rains and land slide in #Emamzadeh_Davood area, 9 injured, 7 died,14 people lost,305 operation teams and 10 rescue dogs teams and 48 operational vehicles deployed searching missing and rescuing effected.

700 people have been transferred to safe areas https://t.co/WJMdQ2VZbR — جمعیت هلال‌احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) July 28, 2022

Secretary-general of the Red Crescent Society Yaghoub Soleimani said torrential rainfall caused flooding in 60 cities, 140 towns, and more than 500 villages across the Islamic Republic.

The country’s Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinejad put estimated losses to the industry at $200 million.

Similar scenes have been witnessed across the Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates facing heavy flooding over the weekend.

Viral footage that emerged online showed cars in the UAE completely submerged in water. One particular video showed waves from flooding crashing into shop windows on a main street.

Rare rainfall was also recorded in Qatar, where authorities described the weather as the worst seen in the month of July in six decades.