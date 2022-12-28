Qatar’s amir sends condolences as US faces fatal ‘blizzard of the century’

The death toll from the blizzard currently stands at 62, though this is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Qatar’s leader has sent his condolences to the US after a deadly snow storm left more than 60 dead nationwide.

“Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the United States of America HE Joe Biden on the victims of the snowstorm that swept through some states, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” Qatar News Agency reported.

Thousands have been left without power across North America where the snowstorm has caused chaos on multiple fronts.

📝🇺🇸Winter storm leaves at least 49 dead nationwide; New York residents remain trapped under feet of snow: As a massive winter storm continues to blast much of the US with brutal winter weather — leading to at least 52 deaths nationwide — parts of western New York have been pic.twitter.com/nPYOYCZhoG — 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) December 27, 2022

At least 28 people have died in the New York city of Buffalo alone though authorities say this is likely to rise as rescue operations continue.



“All of the numbers have not caught up at this time,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said on Tuesday, according to a BBC report. “We know that the [Erie] county number is larger.”

Military police officers have been deployed to manage traffic as well as widespread looting in the city, which has seen people stealing a range of items including televisions and couches.

Meanwhile, State Governor Kathy Hochul described the storm as “the blizzard of the century” and said “it is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”

Deaths have also been reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas and Colorado.