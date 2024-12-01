Qatar’s Amir reaffirms support for Palestinians on international solidarity day

Sheikh Tamim also pointed to Israel’s obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while engaging in “forcible displacement” of Palestinians.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has reaffirmed his support for the Palestinian cause while calling out Israel’s “collective punishment and genocidal war” on the Gaza Strip.

The Qatari leader’s comments came in a message he sent on Saturday to the United Nations Office in Vienna on an annual event that marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Sheikh Tamim’s message was delivered by Qatar’s ambassador to Austria and its permanent representative to the UN office in Vienna, Jassim Al Hammadi, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

The international day is observed globally on November 29 and took place this year amid the ongoing Israeli genocide on the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for more than a year.

“The Amir said that solidarity with the Palestinian people this year earns a special significance, especially given the collective punishment and genocidal war those oppressed people are enduring, which spare no civilians,” Sheikh Tamim said, as cited by QNA.

Qatar has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, with the Amir dedicating many of his speeches at global events to address the developments in Palestine.

Under its support for Gaza, Qatar evacuated more than 500 wounded people, along with over 800 of their companions and 700 others with special cases from the besieged enclave.

This came under an initiative by Sheikh Tamim to treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip and sponsoring 3,000 orphans.

The evacuations took place before Israel invaded, destroyed and occupied the Gaza-Egypt Rafah Crossing on May 6.

“Qatar is at the vanguard of countries that scramble to provide economic and humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, alongside the political and moral support, and has engaged in the humanitarian efforts to deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip and evacuate the wounded and their families,” Sheikh Tamim noted.

In the same message, Sheikh Tamim highlighted Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, and its involvement in the forcible displacement of Palestinians, calling it a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

“Solidarity with the Palestinian people today stands as, foremost, a resolute rejection of injustice and an unwavering affirmation of their inherent right to a dignified life on their land, as well as their fundamental right to self-determination,” the message added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 44,382 people, according to Palestine’s health authorities. The actual figure is feared to be much higher as thousands are still missing under the rubble.

Sheikh Tamim highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of the aggression to the West Bank and Lebanon. The Amir stressed “that it is imperative to urgently put an end to the violence” and reach a ceasefire that would end the bloodshed and the humanitarian catastrophe.

The Gulf state has also been a key supporter of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), especially in light of Israel’s ban on the organisation.

In his message, Sheikh Tamim announced that Qatar has increased its contribution this year to UNRWA and has pledged $100m to support its humanitarian efforts.

The Amir affirmed solidarity with UNRWA “in the face of the relentless campaign targeting it and the legitimacy it represents” while “condemning attempts to undermine UNRWA”.

Sheikh Tamim also stressed that a “just, comprehensive and enduring peace” will not be achieved “without the enforcement of international legitimacy’s resolutions and Arab Peace Initiative”.