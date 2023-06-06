Qatar’s amir lands in Kyrgyzstan on second leg of Central Asia tour

The amir’s Central Asian tour started off in Uzbekistan on Monday.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani landed in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday as part of his Central Asian tour.

According to the Amiri Diwan, the Qatari leader was welcomed in Bishkek by President Sadyr Japarov.

Kyrgyzstan’s president was in Doha in December to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصل إلى العاصمة بيشكيك في زيارة دولة إلى جمهورية قيرغيزيا الصديقة، وفي مقدمة مستقبليه فخامة الرئيس صادر جباروف. #قطر #قيرغيزيا https://t.co/EeMhutHbDW pic.twitter.com/XxXyYLgqvW — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) June 6, 2023

Doha and Bishkek established diplomatic ties in 1998 and the Gulf state opened its embassy in Kyrgyzstan in 2012. The Central Asian country then opened its embassy in Doha in 2015.

According to Bishkek’s embassy in Doha, cooperation between the two countries “received an impulse for further deepening” more than a decade ago. In 2018, the countries held the First Inter-Ministerial Political Consultations on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Bishkek.

Some of the key agreements signed over the past years include one in 2014 on Avoiding Double Taxation and Preventing Tax Evasion with Respect to Income Taxes. During the same year, an agreement on economic, commercial and technical cooperation was also signed.

Additionally, both signed an agreement on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and special passports from visa requirements.

Then in 2015, Qatar and Kyrgyzstan’s aviation authorities signed a memorandum of understanding that was followed by an agreement on air services in 2018.

Central Asia tour

The amir’s Central Asian tour started off in Uzbekistan on Monday, in which he met with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and held official discussions on bilateral relations.

Sheikh Tamim is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan next, where he will attend the Astana International Forum, before ending his tour in Tajikistan.

Speaking to the Qatar news agency (QNA) on Saturday, Chairman of the Committee on Internal and External Affairs of the Shura Council Ali bin Fetais Al Marri said the tour would open “broad, future prospects” for partnerships between Doha and the countries listed.

Al Marri added that the tour represents “great support for the Shura Council and for all other sectors of the state”.