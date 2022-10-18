Qatar’s amir inaugurates one of region’s largest solar power plant

As a key liquified natural gas producer and exporter, KSPP is set to reduce the carbon intensity of the gas.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated on Tuesday the Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant (KSPP), the first in the Gulf state and one of the largest in size and capacity in the region.

“The Al Kharsaah solar power plant…will contribute to generating the equivalent of one-tenth of the energy used in the national electricity grid at peak times from a sustainable and environmentally friendly source,” said the amir in a tweet.

افتتحنا اليوم محطة الخرسعة للطاقة الشمسية، الأولى من نوعها في البلاد، والتي ستُسهم في توليد ما يعادل عُشر الطاقة المستخدمة في الشبكة الوطنية للكهرباء في أوقات الذروة من مصدرٍ مستدام وصديقٍ للبيئة، وضمن خططنا نحو تقليل انبعاثات الكربون وآثار التغيّر المُناخي. pic.twitter.com/soAgQ4dpqn — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) October 18, 2022

Sheikh Tamim said the plant meets the country’s plan to cut carbon emissions and tackle the effects of climate change.

Covering an area of 10 square kilometers, the power plant is set to meet 10% of Qatar’s peak electricity demand by using more than 1,800,000 solar panels.

The KSPP uses robotic arms and treated water to maintain the cleanliness of the panels at night in order to boost their production efficiency.

Speaking at the press conference, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Al Kaabi said the plant “is one of the country’s strategic initiatives to build projects that contribute to reducing gas and thermal emissions”.

“The site of Al-Kharsaah was chosen following extensive scientific studies to determine the sites with the best possible operational efficiency and maximum economic value, placing great consideration to the geological, environmental, and social impacts of establishing this station,” said Al Kaabi.

The power plant is a joint venture between affiliates of QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions at 60%, Marubeni at 20.4%, and TotalEnergies at 19.6%.

During a press conference, Qatar also announced plans to contribute QAR 2.3 million into solar power plants in Mesaieed and Ras Laffan industrial cities this year.

The amount would double the value of Qatar’s existing solar energy projects from QAR 1.7 billion to QAR 4 billion.

Al Kaabi noted that the plants in both areas represent “a major step” in increasing the country’s reliance on renewable energy.

The power plant adds to Qatar’s efforts in reducing carbon emissions, in line with its strategy to capture more than 11 million tonnes per annum of CO 2 by 2035.

As a key liquified natural gas producer and exporter, KSPP is set to reduce the carbon intensity of the gas.