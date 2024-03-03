Qatar’s Amir discusses bilateral ties, Gaza with Iranian president

During the Summit, Iran’s President Raisi seized the opportunity to spotlight the dire situation in Palestine, asserting its significance for both the Islamic world and humanity at large.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algeria on Saturday.

The meeting in Algiers aimed at fortifying the bilateral ties between Qatar and Iran, with the ever-escalating war in Gaza high on the agenda during their discussions.

The meeting also saw the attendance of key figures, including Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and several members of the official delegation from Qatar.

Representing Iran were the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other senior officials.

Separately, Raisi seized the opportunity to spotlight the dire situation in Palestine, asserting its significance for both the Islamic world and humanity at large.

In an address to the Summit, Raisi said: “First, I would like to talk about Palestine, an important issue for the Islamic world and humanity.”

Expressing concern for the dire situation in Gaza, Raisi accused the United States of pushing the enclave to the brink of a new famine through its policies. He condemned the U.S. for providing extensive support to the “organised terrorism of the Zionist regime” and called for an immediate cessation of weapons and bomb shipments to Israel.

Heavy mediator Qatar has been at the forefront of securing a deal in Gaza just in time for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which would begin in the second week of March.

Doha and Cairo had mediated a pause between November 24 and December 1, enabling the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since the start of the war while creating a humanitarian catastrophe, with starvation in Gaza reaching unprecedented levels.