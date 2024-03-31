Qatar’s Amir, Deputy Amir congratulate Africa’s newly elected youngest president

Qatar and the African Union bloc warmly welcomed the peaceful transition of power.



The Qatari Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has sent a cable of congratulations to Senegal’s new president.



On Saturday, the Amiri Diwan reported that on the occasion of Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s success at the polls, Sheikh Tamim extended his good wishes to the President-Elect, as well as his hopes for progress and prosperity for the people of Senegal.



A subsequent communique from the Amiri Diwan reported that the Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, also sent a congratulatory cable to President-Elect Faye.



On Friday, the Senegalese Constitution Council affirmed an earlier announcement made on Wednesday from the National Vote Counting Commission that Faye had secured electoral victory.



At 44 years old, he becomes Africa’s youngest president.



Outgoing President Macky Sall, who has served as Senegal’s leader since 2012, received the young President-Elect at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.



They discussed the upcoming hand-over ceremony, as well as some of the pressing matters facing the West African nation.

Outgoing President Macky Sall (pictured right) received his successor, and the African continent’s youngest president — Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Source: @PR_Senegal, via X.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), former Chadian Prime Minister – Moussa Faki Mahamat, hailed the “unanimous acceptance of the results” as a testament to Senegal’s “deep-rooted democratic traditions.”



An earlier AU election observation preliminary statement noted the “great maturity” of the Senegalese electoral system, given the wave of congratulatory messages Faye has received from the outgoing presidential camp as well as his previous challengers.



Faye, who once faced charges of contempt of court during his anti-establishment campaign for the presidency, is scheduled to be sworn in on 2 April.