Qatar’s amir condoles Morocco’s king as fatal earthquake claims over 800 lives

The earthquake has reduced a number of buildings and heritage sites in the country to rubble, as hundreds of residents fled their homes in search of safety.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent his condolences to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Saturday, following a deadly earthquake that hit the country, claiming at least 822 lives.

“My sincere condolences to my brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake that struck various cities of the country, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on the victims, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery. May God protect Morocco and its people from all harm,” Sheikh Tamim said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

خالص التعازي لأخي جلالة الملك محمد السادس ولشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق في ضحايا الزلزال الذي ضرب مدن مختلفة من البلاد، داعيا الله تعالى أن يتغمد الضحايا بواسع رحمته، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، حفظ الله المغرب وشعبه من كل مكروه. — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) September 9, 2023

The region woke up to the shocking news of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that first struck Morocco near the city of Marrakesh on Friday night.

The deadly quake has killed at least 822 people within less than 24 hours while injuring more than 672 people, as per the latest figures by the Moroccan government.

Other Moroccan cities, including the capital Rabat, felt the aftershocks moments later.

The earthquake has reduced a number of buildings and heritage sites in the country to rubble, as hundreds of residents fled their homes in search of safety.

Morocco has officially declared the earthquake as the “most violent” to ever occur in the country in a century. The North African country has also mobilised its security services and civil protection entities to carry out rescue efforts on the ground.

“The Royal Armed Forces, local authorities, security services and civil protection […] continue to mobilise and harness all means and capabilities in order to intervene, provide the necessary assistance, and assess the damage,” the interior ministry said.

In a statement, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that such earthquakes in Morocco are of rare occurrence. The last earthquake to hit Morocco occurred in 2004, which had killed more than 600 people.

“Since 1900, there have been no earthquakes M6 [magnitude 6] or larger within 500km of this earthquake, and only nine M5 [magnitude 5] and larger,” the USGS said on its website.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed its readiness to provide assistance to Morocco where necessary.

“The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Morocco in its efforts to assist the impacted population,” Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in a statement on Saturday.