Qatar’s Amir calls for ‘accountability’ over killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Qatar’s Amir has also invited Iran’s first vice president to visit Qatar in an attempt to further strengthen political and economic ties.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has offered his condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Akleh. The Al Jazeera correspondent was killed by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday while covering the storming of the Jenin camps in the West Bank

After his meeting with the Iranian President, the Amir further stressed that the aggressors responsible for the crime must be held “accountable.”

For his part, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also offered his condolences to the family of Shirin Abu Akleh and expressed that the crimes of the Zionist entity will not grant them security, but rather cultivate an even deeper hatred towards them.

The Amir arrives in Tehran

During a joint press conference with Sheikh Tamim, Iran’s President said that any foreign intervention would pose detrimental effects to regional security, reports noted.

In a separate meeting on Thursday, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organisation and the visiting International Cooperation Director General of Qatari Commerce and Industry Ministry met to discuss expansion of business and industrial ties between Iran and Qatar.

The development of banking and trade relations between the two nations is seen as a means of facilitating the relationship between businesspeople and investors of Tehran and Doha.

Alireza Peyman-pak and Ahmed Ahan discussed the Memoranda of Understanding signed during the Iranian Industry Minister’s visit in Qatar and the topics of the Iran-Qatar economic commission which is scheduled to be held early next month in Doha, reports said.

The two officials also coordinated a joint business meeting attended by the private sectors of both countries to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming joint commission meeting.

On the agenda, topics centred around bilateral and regional cooperation, releasing of Iran’s funds abroad, cooperation on hosting World Cup 2022, prisoners swap, and energy cooperation will be addressed.

During the Amir’s stay in the Islamic Republic, the two high-profile officials will also follow-up with the implementation of the 14 documents that were signed during President Raisi’s visit to Qatar. They covered a number of fields ranging from education and trade to visa cancellation.

The Amir said that he has called on relevant officials to identify cooperation fields and construct ways for the economic ties between Iran and Qatar to achieve a “favourable” status, alluding to the joint commission meeting due in June.

This is maintained during the Amir’s official arrival in Tehran on Thursday for a one-day trip, heading a high-profile political and economic delegation.

The Amir’s visit to Iran comes as part of a broader trip to European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom. His visit is likely to focus on the restoration of the 2015 Nuclear Deal and the energy security in Europe, Reuters reported.

In a meeting between Sheikh Tamim and Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, the former welcomed Tehran’s offer to cooperate on hosting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 due to take place in November.

The Qatari Amir noted that his country has facilitated visa issuance for Iranian football fans to be able to attend the World Cup matches this year.

Mokhber applauded Qatar’s stances on regional and international issues, mainly its rejection of the Zionist regime “presence” in the region and the unfortunate assassination of reporter Al Akleh on Wednesday, according to Islamic Republic News Agency.

The high-profile visit is considered a response to the Iranian President’s visit to Qatar in February, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.