Qatar’s Amir appoints first ambassador to Bahrain since 2017

Qatar’s Amir appointed several new ambassadors, including Sultan Ali Al Khater to Bahrain, signalling a new step in improved relations.



Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed a new ambassador to Bahrain for the first time in seven years, marking another milestone in warmer relations between the two Gulf countries

Sultan Ali Al Khater was announced on Wednesday by the Amiri Diwan.

After a years-long dispute during the Qatar blockade era, which began in 2017, the two Gulf neighbours restored diplomatic ties in April 2023.



At the height of frosty relations, driven by opposing views on Iran, both the Qatari embassy in Bahrain and the Bahraini embassy in Qatar shut their doors. Direct flights between Doha and Manama were also suspended for six years.

Other appointments

Sheikh Tamim issued a series of other resolutions, ushering in the appointment of new ambassadors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani has been selected as the new envoy to the United Kingdom.



Sheikh Abdullah succeeds Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, who previously served as the nation’s envoy to Russia from 2016 to 2020.

Zayed Saeed Al Kumait Al Khayareen was also appointed as the new ambassador to Tunisia, while Saud Abdullah Al Mahmoud was named as the new ambassador to Poland.



The Diwan’s news release added that the decision was “effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette”.