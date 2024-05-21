Qatar’s Amir announces restructuring of Qatar Museums’ board of trustees

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issues decree to restructure Qatar Museums’ board, with Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani remaining as chair and Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater as vice-chair



The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has issued a decree, to reform Qatar Museums’ (QM) board of trustees.



On Monday, the Amiri Diwan published an order outlining the board’s latest structure in line with the Amiri Decision No. (27) of 2024.



As per the directive, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani remains the chairperson of QM and Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater is the vice-chair.



The newly announced seven-membered board of trustees were named as Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim Al Muhannadi, Mishal bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Abdullah Ahmed Al Najjar and Ibrahim Muhammad Al Jaidah.



A representative from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education as well as a representative from the Ministry of Social Development and Family were also named as the sixth and seventh members respectively.



The Diwan’s news release added that the decision was “effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette”.