Qatar’s Amir and Jordan’s King discuss latest Israeli attacks

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein discussed the latest Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem on Monday.

During the phone call between the two leaders, Qatar’s Amir stressed the need for the occupying state to immediately stop its assaults on Palestinian worshipers and defenceless civilians in Jerusalem.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Tamim renewed his country’s support for the Palestinian cause and their full right to freely practice their religion.

The phone call comes amidst rising attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli occupation, that have intensified since the beginning of Ramadan.

On Friday, the Zionist state and settler mobs stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, a move that Qatar strongly condemned. Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) fired tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinians.

Palestine’s news agency (WAFA) reported that the IOF injured more than 150 Palestinians and detained more than 400 others, including children.

The IOF then proceeded to block Palestinian worshipers from entering the mosque to enable Jewish settlers to use its sites to celebrate the passover holiday.

On Saturday, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the attacks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke separately with Head of Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs and member of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al Sheikh.

Sheikh Mohammed renewed “Qatar’s rejection of all escalatory measures” being carried out by the apartheid state.

Jordan is hosting an emergency meeting on Thursday between members of an Arab Ministerial Committee on Jerusalem involving Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia , Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria.

The Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is also expected to attend the meeting.

“Extensive contacts were conducted with the US Administration, the Europeans and with our brothers in the Arab countries, and we will host in the Kingdom, next Thursday, a meeting of the committee emanating from the Arab League to encounter the illegal Israeli measures in Jerusalem,” said Al-Safadi on Monday.

Jordan has joined in global condemnation of Israel’s latest assaults on Palestinians and summoned Tel Aviv’s envoy to Amman “to protest and condemn the attacks.”

The Hashemite Kingdom was the second in the Arab world to establish ties with Israel in 1994, after Egypt in 1979.

Jordan and Israel had signed the Wadi Araba Peace Treaty, named after the southern border crossing, guaranteeing the former the restoration of its occupied areas of Al-Baqoura and Al-Ghumar.

Israel had seized Al-Baqoura 1950 and Al-Ghumar in 1967, during the Middle East war, also known as the Al Naksa (the setback). Al Naksa began when Israel waged a deadly war against three Arab countries, Jordan, Syria and Egypt.

The occupying state declared victory after just six days, paving the way for it to expand its illegal presence in Palestine.

The peace treaty between Jordan and Israel stipulated that the two areas would remain under Jordanian sovereignty whilst granting Israeli farmers to access the lands.

The treaty did not receive the support of most Jordanians and King Abdullah decided to not renew parts of it in 2018, after its 25-year term ended.

Gaza air strikes

Since the beginning of Ramadan, Israel has carried out more killings and mass arrests of Palestinians.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, the total killings carried out so far this year by Israel represent almost five times the total of those conducted in the same period in 2021.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission also said on Monday that the number of Palestinians held in administrative detention in Israel without charge or trial has increased to 650.

Many have also compared Israel’s current attacks on Palestinians to last year’s events, which followed an 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

At least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed during the deadly bombings. Qatar and Egypt brokered a ceasefire in May, which put an end to the deadly bombings of Palestinian civilians.

According to WAFA, Israel bombed the besieged Gaza strip’s city of Khan Younes late on Monday and no casualties were reported. Israel’s attack came after a rocket was fired from Gaza.

The rocket was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome system, heavily funded by the US. The apartheid state, which says its ongoing attacks on Palestinians is “self-defence”, has possessed nuclear weapons since the 1960’s .

