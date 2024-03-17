Qatar’s Amir and Belgium PM discuss Gaza developments in Doha

Qatar’s Amir and Belgium’s prime minister met at the Lusail Palace, affirming their commitment to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors, while also addressing pressing regional concerns, notably the war on Gaza.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Belgium’s prime minister to the Lusail Palace on Saturday to discuss their countries’ relations and the ongoing developments in Gaza.

Sheikh Tamim and Alexander De Croo expressed their commitment to boosting their ties further across diverse sectors.

The two also discussed regional and global matters, with a spotlight on the ever-escalating situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting “emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of humanitarian aid delivery to the strip without obstacles.”

De Croo later wrote on his X platform: “I expressed Belgium’s appreciation for Qatar’s role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.”

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza as result of the Israeli genocidal war, with 73,546 more injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Also in attendance were, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside other distinguished officials.

From the Belgian side, Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office Peter Moors and Advisor to the Prime Minister Skander Nasra were present, along with a cadre of senior officials forming the accompanying official delegation.